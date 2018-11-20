Transcript for News headlines today: Nov. 20, 2018

A. Chicago police say a man with a gun shot and killed a woman with whom he was in a domestic relationship this happened that mercy hospital on the city's south side. Police say the man then shot a responding police officer and another hospital employee. It ended with the gunman's death unclear rip police killed him or be shot himself dead. The trump administration's plan to refuse a silent the migrants who cross the border illegally. Been put on hold by a federal judge. The San Francisco judges issued a temporary restraining order. The White House today is expected to give new powers to soldiers deployed into the southern border or allowing them. To protect border agents who were being threatened to. Questions this morning about the first daughter debunk that Trump's use of private email to do government work. Statement her lawyer says ms. dropped never use the email address and send to receive classified information. An actress in LA has filed for a restraining order against Michael on the naughty the lawyer for stormy Daniels. This comes days after he was accused of domestic violence happen Dotty has denied any wrongdoing. The death still in the California wildfires rising again 79 are confirmed dead northern California campfire alone. Number of missing now just below 700. Dan Newman has put you down he's search and rescue. Win over 500 search and rescue volunteers from all over California. And that's just unprecedented. The family of a Los that's an Oreo the American woman who mysteriously died aboard a princess cruise ship last week. Speaking exclusively with ABC news. Her children saying the epic cruiser was hesitant about this trip. My mom did not want to get on this case she did not seen is something that happened the night before they left. My mom hugged me collected funded them I don't like house and experience about like wild looks along. And and I answered as she likes it warm up your lesson you give them the 52 year old was traveling with her husband Felix in the real. At the time Rubin officials tell us he was questioned. But as a witness and he's not considered a suspect. Nearly a 100000 pounds of raw ground beef are being recalled federal Agriculture Department inspectors say they went to the swift beef company last week to investigate a sample that tested positive for E. Coli to ground beef was shipped to California Nevada and Oregon Utah and Washington summer labeled blue ribbon beef. Starting this morning to Massachusetts shops will be the berths in the state allowed to sell recreational pot. It has been two years and then make gains since voters approved this measure and today it goes into place there are some limitations. Only forty people will be allowed inside at a time you have to of course the 21 years old. Good morning options safe haven and that holding my as well break a record then I realized others standing in Philadelphia a parade and so will millions of Americans maybe we don't want the coldest separate planet and I happen that interstate ninety. Where the vehicle slipped there just not that there's still one to four inches possible in the interior New England could see some messes on the roads a lot of people hit them today and then that cold settles and those are numbers for Thanksgiving morning floor below the feels like at Portland seven New York City. Philadelphia New York City and Washington DC could end up with their coldest Thanksgiving in 22 years New York could tie the second coldest ever and Boston. Likely going for the gold looted for a high level needs money could be the coldest ever on record.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.