Transcript for News headlines today: Sept. 18, 2018

After a psychology professor accused Supreme Court nominee Brent Cavanaugh sexual assault. No they were both in high school senators now wanna hear from them. Both of them. Will be up here on Capitol Hill next Monday appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee the same panel the same day. One after another accuser and the accused telling their own sides of the stories. Us is Justice Department says it's working with the Director of National Intelligence to comply with president drums order. He classifying a trove of documents in the Russia broke. President's order triggers the. More fears of flooding in the Carolinas as rivers region after Florence start to quest at least. 32 people are dead it. After the storm. President trump is given the green light to new tariffs on another 200 billion dollars worth of Chinese imports and testimony continues today in Chicago on the trial of a police officer accused of shooting and killing an African American teenager. Of us are Jason van dyke faces two counts of first degree murder. Russia now says one of its reconnaissance planes has been shot down by his Syrian missile. A Russian official says an Israeli jet forced the plane into what danger zone. SpaceX founder Elon Musk has just announced that. This suit mothers now love Japan will be the first private passenger on a trip around the moon since then though the amount. This is because in the closing check in music billionaire and how much he's paying for that trip has not been disclosed. NYC. It's likely to be the -- moment people are talking about as he was accepting his award for directing a variety special for the Oscars Glenn Weiss proposed to his girlfriend onstage you wonder why don't like to play my girlfriend. Because I want to call you in my life. Prompting a standing ovation. William N.

