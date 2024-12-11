NJ mayor on drone sightings: ‘We have no idea where these drones are coming from’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Pequannock Township Mayor Ryan Hurd on the mysterious drone sightings in the northeast and what the federal government needs to do to solve this issue.

December 11, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live