Transcript for North Carolina K-9 police officer fatally shot during traffic stop

You know the cult like I got last night when things that you theoretically keep you hope never happens. And you know appeared. But on last night we lost one of our Brothers and on here Morton at least one result officer. Shelton and is going to be a difficult week for us. You can't prepare for what what we experience in this emotional. But our staff and our officers or news service community. Last night shortly after 11 o'clock PM. It's known that and shooting back. Doing that it's. Some points out fires. And I'll facility. What struck. He was transported seems remained on Charlotte and was pronounced deceased. News. Sorry him. The suspect in this situation as Michael Al done. Point you know Mayo from was field. If also deceased from a self inflicted gunshot wound.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.