Transcript for November becomes worst month of pandemic

There's more evidence that the corona virus is spreading out of control the number of daily deaths across the US just hit the highest level. Since may new curfews are being imposed from Ohio to California and even a Sioux Falls, South Dakota has imposed a mask mandate. ABC's Elizabeth shoals. Mona when it comes to co lead in factions November is now the worst month of the pandemic and today's only the eighteenth. Many hospitals are reaching their breaking points. This morning coded infections are on the rise in every state two million Americans have tested positive so far this month. And more than 15100 deaths were reported yesterday. The highest daily total since may fourteenth in Washington State officials are warning 300 people who attended a wedding after forty cove in cases were linked to the event. At that kind of thing that really. Guess what they mean her duet this super spreader in Los Angeles new restrictions will be imposed including a 10 PM curfew for businesses. I don't really go out past ten. So look for immediate it would just be living life normally I'm no scientist but Kobe doesn't sleep from ten to six. So I just think that. It's kind of does blow smoke for no reason. Ohio and Maryland now imposing similar curfews meanwhile the City Council in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at the state with one of the highest positive. The mayor allowed the vote after rejecting the idea just last week the public comment portion of the meeting lasted three hours both sides making their arguments. We just moved here from New Jersey like three weeks ago. And I came here to get away from people don't want to push mass on you were living in the efforts that are of a pandemic right now and frankly. Actually quite disgusted that even having to be here to help try to convince you. To put a mask mandate in place. In Montana masks will soon be required statewide. In Oklahoma doctors tell ABC's Matt Goodman they're trying to treat the influx of patients. Even while running low on beds and equipment. So much comes in the hospitals. And then you guys you care there's no where to send them what happens if a bus crashes on the interstate and their whole bunch people need. Intensive care. Then you see all these people better nearly drowned or. I'd be more. All you can do. We'll secure the night. I'm mostly through early third. Near Philadelphia eight under nurses went on strike claiming dangerously low staffing levels. There are days that we had six patients need seven patient beach. In the icu addicted me want to part two nurses for patient. Hospital owners say they offer to boost pay and hire more staff. But the union says more help is needed so that patients are very hard for the wealthy hair up. They take a lot of time and energy to do it right can give them the care they deserve a he can't do that when you have multiple patients to take Kara. A quarter of all hospitals in the US now say their icy use our near capacity Mona Elizabeth thank you don't.

