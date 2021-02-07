By the Numbers: Dangers of illegal fireworks

More
Illegal fireworks raise concerns this July 4 weekend, with 80,000 pounds seized in California during May and June as western states suffer from drought and record heat.
1:25 | 07/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Dangers of illegal fireworks

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:25","description":"Illegal fireworks raise concerns this July 4 weekend, with 80,000 pounds seized in California during May and June as western states suffer from drought and record heat.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78624317","title":"By the Numbers: Dangers of illegal fireworks","url":"/US/video/numbers-dangers-illegal-fireworks-78624317"}