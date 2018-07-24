Numbers drawn for $522 million jackpot

More
The numbers pulled were 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 and the Mega Ball was 20.
0:18 | 07/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Numbers drawn for $522 million jackpot

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56800218,"title":"Numbers drawn for $522 million jackpot","duration":"0:18","description":"The numbers pulled were 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 and the Mega Ball was 20.","url":"/US/video/numbers-drawn-522-million-jackpot-56800218","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.