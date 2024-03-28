By The Numbers: Sam Bankman-Fried sentencing

A look at the numbers behind Crypto entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's 25-year prison sentence for defrauding users of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

March 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live