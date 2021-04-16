By the Numbers: Support for Black Lives Matter

More
New polls show that support for the Black Lives Matter movement is falling while support for law enforcement is rising, depending on who you ask.
1:05 | 04/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Support for Black Lives Matter

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:05","description":"New polls show that support for the Black Lives Matter movement is falling while support for law enforcement is rising, depending on who you ask.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77107143","title":"By the Numbers: Support for Black Lives Matter","url":"/US/video/numbers-support-black-lives-matter-77107143"}