Transcript for By the Numbers: Support for legalized marijuana at an all-time high

And now some marijuana. New Jersey has just joined the growing list of saints and fully legalize it we take a look at this transaction by the numbers fourteen states and DC have now legalize both recreational and medical marijuana for all adults 21 an older. With New Jersey the most populous north he's state to do so. Age 36 states and DC marijuana is now legal for medical use. Voters passed all six marijuana measures on the ballot in November in states like Arizona Montana and South Dakota. 126 million dollars a year that's the revenue legal marijuana industry is expected to generate for the state of New Jersey once it's up and running according to New York Times. We will of course take time. Two years that's how long it took Massachusetts open dispensaries after recreational Canada's became legal. 68% of Americans now support legalizing marijuana that's the highest support in five decades of Gallup has been polling on this issue. The house passed its first ever building decriminalize marijuana on the federal level but they did not become law.

