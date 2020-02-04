Transcript for By the Numbers: Wall Street’s latest stumble

The stock market took another tumbled today after the market had bounced back a bit last week so let's take a look. By the numbers president comes dire warning yesterday saying as many as 240000. Americans could lose their lives of the pandemic seem to. Struck a chord on Wall Street with a president noting a painful few weeks ahead the Dow dropped 974. Points today the worst first day of a financial quarter ever. That followed a 410 point drop yesterday closing out the worst first quarter in the Dow's 135. Year history. After nearly reaching a record high of 30000 points in mid February the Dow is now down nearly 9000 points and S&P 500 companies have lost. Six point seven trillion dollars in market value since the start of the year. And after last week's record 3.3. Million unemployment claims the latest tally out tomorrow will only increase the tolls some analysts project. Unemployment could reach forty million by mid April. One silver lining at least beginning Friday small businesses can begin to apply per share of the 349 billion dollars available from the economic rescue package. With hopes companies will bring back employees in order to qualify for full loan forgiveness.

