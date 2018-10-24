Transcript for NYC mayor says bomb sent to CNN office was 'act of terror'

What we saw here today it was effort to terrorize it's clearly is an act of terror. Attempting to undermine. Our free press. Leaders of this country. Through acts of violence. A lot make very clear that the people of New York City will not be intimidated. That we are going to go about our lives undeterred. Because the very concept of terrorism. Is to change doesn't we will not allow that to happen this is a very painful time. In our nation. It's a time when people are feeling a lot of hatred and there. And incidents like this exacerbate that pain and exacerbate bad here. We cannot let the acts of a very few change who we are there are a few people. We don't know who they are today but there are few people trying to terrace park. Through acts of violence. It is imperative. That we ensure they fail. It is imperative. That we act as the good and decent people that we are.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.