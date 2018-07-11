Transcript for NYC subway terror bombing suspect found guilty

The man convicted in a botched bombing beneath the Port Authority bus terminal says he did it because he was angry at president from jurors found not try it all up. Guilty on all six counts yesterday including terrorism pull up a Bangladeshi immigrants said he did not carry out the attack on behalf of vices but. Did it because he was angry the president threatened to bomb in the least no one was killed in last December's attack alone will be sentenced in April.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.