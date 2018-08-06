Transcript for NYPD officer who tackled James Blake loses 5 vacation days

Tennis player James Blake says he is outraged the officer who tackled him in a case of mistaken identity. With only docked five vacation days lawyers for the civilian complaint review board had recommended a loss of ten vacation days. Which Blake also considered insufficient the officer slammed of late to the ground outside a hotel in midtown Manhattan. Back in 2015 and falsely arrested him and disciplinary hearing found the officer used excessive force Blake's lawyer calls the discipline woefully inadequate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.