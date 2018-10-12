Transcript for NYPD officers seen in video yanking baby from mom

Borough president Eric Adams says that this video is an example of excessive policing the MI PD even telling that video that was shot inside this human resource administration center. Troubling Satan that they will now review the incident and I will tell you the live video it's hard to watch. Boy you're seeing as honey three year old jasmine Heatley on the ground and officers grabbing pulling and crying her one year old son from her arms. According to witnesses Jackson was sitting on the floor because. There was no seats in the center where she was waiting to get assistance getting day care vouchers to that she can go to work. Security asked for jasmine to move but she refused. Police are called and that is when it escalated at one point an officer pulling out a stun gun winning it at the crowd and then at the resisting mother. But jasmine is now in jail without bond and she is. The one facing charges for acting in a manner injuries to a child among many other charges her family who now has the baby was upset. I was devastated see simple like that to my daughter immigrants on. And how this officer was engaged in on my grandson again Adam on the what is homes. Again City Council speaker Cory Johnson calling the video unacceptable. Jazz and she will be in jail until she faces a judge Thursday. Life here and board held this morning Candace McAllen channel seven Eyewitness News.

