NYPD gives update on shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO

The masked gunman appeared to be lying in wait and shot Brian Thompson several times from behind, the NYPD commissioner said at a news conference.

December 4, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live