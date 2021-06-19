Transcript for Obama surprises young athletes: Part 6

I'm Leslie Odom Jr. Here at the el capitan theatre in Hollywood. Tonight we are marking juneteenth with a celebration of togetherness. President Obama is a symbol of how far we've come, and for lots of young folks, he represents the heights black people can reach. Here again is "Good morning America" co-anchor, Michael Strahan. Do you miss being president? You know, I miss the work. Just the -- man, let me dig into some policy to see if I can figure this out and get this right. I don't miss the attention. You have young daughters. What kind of conversations are you having with them about race? Anybody who is raising children, this is part of the backdrop against which we're preparing them for life. But they also have learned about history. And they understand and question why injustices still exist. I was proud of the fact that they participated in some of these protests. Not in a high-profile way, because they didn't want to use their quasi-celebrity as a way of leading the parade, but as workers, behind the scenes. That's part of why I'm optimistic because I've seen this next generation coming up. And that next generation plays here. During d.c.'s hot and humid summer nights, the Goodman league draws hoop stars and spectators to the district's southeast corner of anacostia and Barry farms. It's built on what was once a tobacco plantation and later the first settlement for freed slaves in D.C. In 1943, it became the Barry farm housing projects. And in the 70s came the Barry farm community summer basketball league. My family moved here in 1962. The league, when it started in '77 gave us an outlet, gave us something to do. In 1996, miles Rawls restarted the games in partnership with the city. It's now known as the George Goodman league. Back in those days, the late 90s early 2000s, every gangster, hustler, troublemaker, you name it was in here, watching the games. And when they stepped inside these Gates from June to September, crime dropped in neighborhoods across the region, and the community united. But for the last year, as the pandemic raged across the country, the courts were closed. Throughout it all, I think they've learned to roll with the punches. You know, life comes at you with different things and you have to learn to deal with them. And with the league now back in action, I wanted to meet some of the area's promising students and athletes. What's up? How you all doing? Good. Don't get a basketball player, huh, you got a football player today. Can I see the ball real quick? I can handle the rock, man. I got a little something. I got a little something. You know what? Let's go hang out in the gym. I got a friend of mine I want y'all to meet. This guy here. I think he thinks he can play some ball. Let's go check him out. What's going on, people? Come on over here. So these are the stars? President Obama, these are some of the kids from the Goodman league and a few other schools here. Very talented athletes. They look like they've got game. How's it going everybody? Good. How is it to have everything open again? Feels great. It feels good. What were you looking most forward to when they said, okay, you know, we're opened up again. Playing with friends. Coming back in the gym. The crowd. Well, you a basketball Oh, I got a little game. But, oh, here's your quote, a passionate basketball player of limited talent. Well, look, you don't see me in the NBA. I had to do something else. What are your guys' plans in terms of what you want to be doing next year? I'm actually signed to Wagner college. So I'll be going up there July 5th, actually next month to play basketball and study nursing. Glags. Thank you. I don't know where I want to go yet. I do know I wanna study law. I'm a lawyer, I know a little about law. The president here, who said, you were, a lackadaisical student and an incessant, dedicated partier. But now he stands before you, president. Look, I was like a lot of teenagers. I made mistakes. But the reason I tell young people that is because I want them to have a sense that even if you make some mistakes, you still have so much time to re-orient yourself and to go down a path that can lead to success. All of us have had the experience on, whether it's a football team or a basketball team, and you start feeling like it's all part of something bigger than just you. And the same that's true in sports, is true in life. We've been talking about everything that's been going on, what happened to George Floyd and all the protests. And I'm just curious -- did any of you participate in any Yes, I was down there one day. And why was that important for you? Just got tired of just seeing it. Just to come together as a community was, it was a good thing. But they didn't come out here on the basketball -- just to hold basketballs. I think you got to show us a little something something. Well, let's see what you got. That's just a little warm up they're starting to rain down jumpers. I saw that one. I saw you. Oh! Yeah, you taking it deep. Everybody smiling? One more time. Okay, great. After watching this incredible display of talent, the former president and I decided to reschedule our game, but I had one more question for him. What keeps you up at night, and what gives you the most joy? What keeps me up at night, how does our democracy get refreshed and updated so that it continues to work effectively as we become a more diverse society? How can we ensure that if you work hard in this country, you can make it? What gives me joy is my daughters. Because when I see the two of them and the grace and kindness and sense of responsibility they have to each other and to the wider world, of all that things I have accomplished in my life, my partnership with Michelle resulting in them that makes everything worth it.

