Transcript for Officer found dead after being accused of soliciting sex from minor

It was a send nuclear century 21 years and obviously we don't condone. What he is what he is accused of obviously but he was still a member of this department. Addressing the media for the second time in just over a week San Diego police chief David Knisley announced the death of sergeant Joseph per veto we definitely knew that he did not appear in court the news came after her veto missed his court appearance and arraignment for soliciting sex with a minor. And one count of attempted lewd acts on a minor between the ages of fourteen and fifteen. After the no show the judge issued a bench warrant and revoked his bail. Officers were sent to his home for a welfare check. And forced entry after finding the apartment locked once inside they found the 21 year veteran dead of a self inflicted gunshot wound. Like many of you I too. Have many questions that remain un answered. Neighbors finally getting an explanation for the police presence at their complex for the last week and a half and notice a lot of plays Carson. And nobody knew why those who knew him shocked. A somber almost every day. Illicit hello but he's very privately by himself. He had a small dog and my dog and socially every single day. We're veto was facing a four year sentence if convicted. Also having to register as a sex offender for life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.