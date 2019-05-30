Officer saves toddler wandering into street

More
A sergeant saved a 2-year-old girl's life when he saw her wandering across a busy roadway.
0:44 | 05/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officer saves toddler wandering into street
Yeah. It's I. It's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:44","description":"A sergeant saved a 2-year-old girl's life when he saw her wandering across a busy roadway.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63369224","title":"Officer saves toddler wandering into street","url":"/US/video/officer-saves-toddler-wandering-street-63369224"}