Transcript for Officers photographed near Elijah McClain memorial under investigation

I don't do that the. These words and images have been ingrained in the minds and written unsigned that thousands of protesters. Demanding justice for a luncheon McLean. And now those moments many describe is painful. And then turned into what some call a mockery multiple sources confirm to Denver's seven that three officers reenacted the carotid hold views on McClain. During an encounter with police near the site where he was taken down by officers. And white supremacy does just this they make jokes out of it they make means about it they send it to conservative newspapers and television shows. And laugh and mock murdering a young black man. Three officers have been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation. Sources tell Denver seven disciplinary action. Has been handed down to those officers it is not been made public but could include termination officers have three days to appeal. This is something that further erodes that relationship. But it offers or they are accountable and it's held up. I think that's something that's a good first part. Allies his family attorney released this statement reading in part. It's only got the war police could not be any worse they somehow find a new low. The claims name has been echoed across the world is mother says it's painful it took this long for her son's story to garner. The attention it called for. And now a new pain is brewing in the wake of the spotlight I can't speak. There her word for where it. But I know that the pain that she feels that this girl tears in the sixties to her stemming that she got about hearing is you know what is was horrible.

