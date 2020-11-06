Officers and protesters clash in Miami during arrests for vandalism of statue

More
A Ponce de Leon statue was vandalized, leading to chaos and arrests.
0:45 | 06/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officers and protesters clash in Miami during arrests for vandalism of statue
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:45","description":"A Ponce de Leon statue was vandalized, leading to chaos and arrests.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71199607","title":"Officers and protesters clash in Miami during arrests for vandalism of statue","url":"/US/video/officers-protesters-clash-miami-arrests-vandalism-statue-71199607"}