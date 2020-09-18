Transcript for Officers targeted by gunmen in Arizona and New Jersey

An Arizona teenager is in custody accused of firing an assault rifle at state troopers' surveillance video shows a car pulling up. Necks of the troopers in their parked car shooting at them they're speeding away a second suspect still on the loose overnight. Meanwhile manhunt is underway in Camden, New Jersey for two gunmen who opened fire on the home of two police officers investigators have recovered a van they believe was an mall.

