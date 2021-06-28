Transcript for Officials give update on Surfside apartment building collapse

Plus are search and rescue efforts. Our continuing. For the last 24 hours and throughout the day we have continued to see the incredible work. Our fire rescue team. I could not be prouder of the work of these men and women. And jobs. Who. Are all part of this operation. Their bravery their selflessness. They're total dedication to this mission. These people live to save lives. It's an inspiration to all of us and to people all around the world. Their work. Getting the fire and the smoke under control was theory Jerry pivotal and and the good weather today. We're choose very positive developments in the search and they have allowed the search and rescue effort to move forward without some of the previous challenges that we face. So we continue to sweep the mountains with our canines. Using all of the technology available to us and machinery to lift the degree. And as of now the number of confirmed fatalities remains acts nine. And we can now report that we have. Identified an additional four of the victims. We're working. Should notify his next of kin first. And it is up to them after we were released to the public and some media. So the total number of those accounted for is now 134. Unaccounted. 150. And I want to stress since the beginning these numbers have been theory very fluid. And they will continue to be subject to change. That's because we get new information. People the turnout we're not there. At that time and so on and so it is very important to keep in mind. That these numbers are nice. Final. We will bring you new information of course so today we did get all of the families an opportunity. To privately. Visit the site. This was something that many of the family members had requested. And so our teams works. To set up something to accommodate them and I think that it turned out very well and they were very grateful for the opportunity. And we ask you to continue to pray for all of them all of the families during this impossibly difficult. As they're waiting for news and she continued to pray for our first responders. Who continue to toil to fight club right. I also wanted to mention. That there are some families with the missing loved ones. Whom our detectives have not been able to reach. So if you do not have eight police report over them please go to 9301. Collins. Here in service side. And speak to a detective on sites it is very very critical that if you are missing one. I reported to. The site is open 24 hours today. We're taking DNA swabs. From Rick back everybody at that location so relatives come in general take DNA swabs and this will be critically important. Her identification. I continue to be overwhelmed with the theory generous moving outpouring of support from. Local. CDs people. And around the country and the world's. Those people have continued donating to our supports your site finds. We're now. We've now raised over one point two million dollars. This is incredible so please if you want to help support search site jackal RG thank. You and pat back to you are.

