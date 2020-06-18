Transcript for Oklahoma governor says state is ready for Trump’s visit

Well you so much for perhaps this president and about Oklahoma were so excited viewed. And like yourself up people caught that but over a million people requested tickets to come. Comes so cheese can be amazing you know Oklahoma's ready visits Columbia Satan. We're really really excited but. He looked during this whole October crisis wouldn't fight it your administration has been happening calls twice a week the vice president. Have been so helpful to myself and all the other governors listening to what our needs weren't providing. Everything Wendy's it's just been been great and so we're one of the first base that has safely measurably reopened we went through we went to space debris. Born June 1 we're 56 days. Into our reopening plan. And currently we have under 200 people in the hospital. Across state of Oklahoma and we have. An uptick in the number of cases and so some the media tries to talk about that. But we knew we were gonna have a it increased a little bit because we're 56 days and reopening. But what's interesting it is that eighteen to 35 group. That we've seen a slight increase but they're asymptomatic and we're testing so many more people right now. And we were initially positive cases are still three point 8%. So now we've seen a steady decline of the hospitalizations. And we have to learn until oklahomans that coat is in the US in Oklahoma we have to learn how be safe and how to happened more. And so what we were able to. Build capacity because the whole reason I've issued 25 executive orders and Oklahoma. Was to build capacity in hospitals and also the PP EU we are able to do that and really flat matte for now is our objective and I told oklahomans. That Saturday they do in that period of time the quicker we can start reopening. And that's exactly what we've done in oklahomans are are are being safe we could see it in our numbers we're ready to get things back and we get life back to normal so. Here and we can't wait to have you you know homeless. You.

