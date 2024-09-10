Orange County wildfire engulfs more than 9,000 acres in California

The Airport Fire broke out Monday afternoon in Orange County, California, prompting the evacuations of more than 1,400 homes, according to Cal Fire. As of Tuesday, it had burned over 9,000 acres.

September 10, 2024

