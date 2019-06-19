Parents brawl during youth baseball game

Youth baseball game descends into all-out brawl with parents throwing haymakers and others cowering for cover after disagreeing with 13-year-old umpire.
0:31 | 06/19/19

{"duration":"0:31","description":"Youth baseball game descends into all-out brawl with parents throwing haymakers and others cowering for cover after disagreeing with 13-year-old umpire.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63803593","title":"Parents brawl during youth baseball game","url":"/US/video/parents-brawl-youth-baseball-game-63803593"}