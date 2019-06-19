-
Now Playing: Coaches, parents throw punches at youth football game
-
Now Playing: Parents brawl during youth baseball game
-
Now Playing: Man 'faked a heart attack' before robbing CVS
-
Now Playing: These emotional coming out videos will restore your faith in humanity
-
Now Playing: Navy SEAL on trial in San Diego
-
Now Playing: A 10-year-old became the youngest person to climb the El Capitan in Yosemite Park
-
Now Playing: A former professional football player who was missing has been found
-
Now Playing: Father of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim wins legal battle
-
Now Playing: One billion dollars' worth of cocaine was seized in Philadelphia, authorities said
-
Now Playing: Fisherman off the coast of Manasquan, New Jersey captured a great white shark: Video
-
Now Playing: Phoenix, Arizona police release video they say shows family was shoplifting
-
Now Playing: Video shows a police officer dragged by a car speeding at 60 mph
-
Now Playing: Heavy rain and flash flooding spreads across the country
-
Now Playing: Navy SEAL on trial in San Diego, California
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Teen shark attack survivor recalls terrifying encounter
-
Now Playing: Trade war with China's impact on US businesses
-
Now Playing: Niece of woman murdered in 1968 thanks police for solving case
-
Now Playing: Great white shark spotted in New Jersey
-
Now Playing: Police officers attend graduation celebration to honor teen's father
-
Now Playing: Tory Johnson's summer outdoor fun Deals & Steals