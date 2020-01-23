-
Now Playing: Michelle Carter is released from prison
-
Now Playing: Eli Manning set to announce retirement
-
Now Playing: At least 1 dead, 6 wounded in Seattle shooting
-
Now Playing: Passenger on 'Oasis of the Seas' cruise ship dies after going overboard
-
Now Playing: Authorities race to stop spread of coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Deals and Steals on comfort solutions
-
Now Playing: Social media reacts to the death of Planters’ mascot, Mr. Peanut
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
-
Now Playing: Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty accused of punching boy during photo shoot
-
Now Playing: Police issue arrest warrant for ex-NFL star
-
Now Playing: Biggest moments from impeachment trial's opening arguments
-
Now Playing: Wicked weather
-
Now Playing: Day 2 of Harvey Weinstein’s landmark criminal trial
-
Now Playing: 3 Americans killed in water tanker crash fighting Australia fires
-
Now Playing: After Epstein: Three survivors in their own words
-
Now Playing: After Epstein: Survivor Maria Farmer in her own words
-
Now Playing: GMA Hot List: This incredible trick shot nearly became a ‘cat-tastrophe’
-
Now Playing: 2-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning retiring
-
Now Playing: New rule allows airlines to ban some support animals
-
Now Playing: 4 people killed in plane crash near California airport