Passenger on 'Oasis of the Seas' cruise ship dies after going overboard

A team of divers from the Puerto Rico Police and the San Juan Municipal Police recovered the body of a Florida man who had gone overboard while the ship was docked in Old San Juan Wednesday night.
0:17 | 01/23/20

Dive team say they've recovered the body of a man who likely went overboard from a cruise ship. Just on where we goes North Shore the passenger reportedly fell from the tenth story deck of the ship. The ship the O aces of the seas was docked in San Juan bay for now know what their ships are allowed to enter or exit that area.

