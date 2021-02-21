Transcript for Passengers, witness recall terrifying moment when plane’s engine failed

Terrifying scene on board United Airlines flight 328 in route to Honolulu from Denver. Beethoven the united and everybody and everything yeah. Just after that central pillar data. Or an engine bursting into flames and breaking apart at 151000. Feet. God at all. It. Suffering around and. Walk witnesses on the ground reporting hearing the explosion and seeing smoke just yeah you know flashing there. To me right into the wean. Massive pieces of the plane rained down on this Colorado neighborhood. Debris crashing through the roof of this home this large chunk of metal landing at Kirby Clements front yard. The whole sky. Covered all doubt ash. Wire. At the debris it's harder to block walks out. Other pieces scattered across a soccer field. The pilot forced to return to Denver International Airport where he landed the plane safely and nervous moment turned around. Luckily no one on the ground or on the plane was injured these. Catastrophic uncontained failures are very rare and in this case very dangerous because it came right at that critical moment of takeoff with aircraft. Was fighting to get in the year that crew did an awesome job to get that airplanes safely on the ground. Investigators from the FAA in the NTSB are now working to determine how this happened. Alex portrayed ABC news Washington.

