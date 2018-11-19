Transcript for 4 people found executed in Philadelphia basement

This home. Appeared to be. Process of being renovated. Fact there were. Things that were heard that night for about a neighbor he assumed that it was part of some renovations and going on. So that's why that call was made last night. But. You can clearly see that some significant war it's being done upstairs. And by virtue of how very in the bases suggests that they were taken them. And subsequently shot to death. This is an after movie evil. Thing to do. Can't get my mind around the fact that your people walking around capable. Such vicious attacks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.