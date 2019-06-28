Transcript for People 'waiting in line' to adopt abandoned baby

Back in this country we turn now to the effort to find an abandoned baby in the home we first brought you the story of BB India earlier this week the new war was found wrapped inside a plastic bag in the woods in Georgia. We spoke exclusively with Child Protective Services a Stanley is a lineup to adopt her. This morning new hope for baby India. The name given to this new board of sand dunes in Georgia. A family found the crying baby wrapped in plastic under a pile of leaves the umbilical cord still attached. Baby and he is doing great her health has and it and miraculously considering what she went through. In recent days there's been an outpouring of love from people across the country wanting to adopt newborn the sheriff's spaced pages flooded with comments like I would give her all the love she deserves another woman writes it may be India is in need of home our doors are open we have gotten. Hundreds of calls. Social media 'cause we have people waiting in long. To provide that child with a forever home. One dad even reached out ABC news commenting online my white nine would love to adopt India and give her a great start in life. Immediately. Grabbed the link and senate about why. And an all out its tolerance and I'll warn that dot this date. And seats Dixie Cypriot Mets bags he set out Gary not Dexter back up. He said yeah run it down yet. But John David Leadbetter and his wife who live in South Carolina. We're told they are not eligible because the adoptive parents must be residents of Georgia for at least six months some might pack rat or. Investigators are still searching for baby and his parents authorities say same name not face charges depending on the circumstances.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.