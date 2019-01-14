Transcript for PG&E CEO resigns as the utility moves towards bankruptcy

The CEO of California power company PG NE has now stepped down with utility on the brink of bankruptcy. The company is facing potential liabilities of up to thirty billion dollars after the deadliest wildfire in state history. Investigators have been looking into whether the company's equipment caused the so called campfire in northern California. PG any employees may be notified as soon as today about a Chapter Eleven filing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.