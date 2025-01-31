Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro on medical plane crash

Gov. Josh Shapiro said he spoke with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who offered his full support, dispatching four members of the FAA and four members of the NTSB to the scene.

January 31, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live