Transcript for Photo of students in blackface prompts walkout at Illinois high school

Students here Helmut lost more high school are so what's sad about what their fellow classmates posted they're planning to walk out of school in protest. For homeless lost more high school students posted these photos of them in black face. A video was also circulated of the teenagers going through a fast food drive veto making offensive remarks about African American girls. Parents and students quickly got wind of the social media posts. They went to school administrators and students decided to plan a walkout to show their disappointment hopefully down service would never participate or whatever Acxiom their Bordeaux like the true meaning that they should be. You know. Give them travel by Bert troubled many parents agree they want this incident to be a learning lesson and something that will not be tolerated and understand the decision to walk out I want on this. They in home. The significance if they go walk out you know it you have to understand the message if you're gonna walk out no the reason. That they that the key is the it on a video. This should be some disciplinary. Come accident taking. School administrators met with the students involved and their parents but saw the incident happened outside of the school and will not be tolerated by school leaders. The school did not say how or if the students were punished. Virginia Lawrence who not only went to this high school herself but her children and grandchildren to she hopes the action of some does is speak for all. I've never seen anything like this before our community so I don't detect idol couple of kids I don't what they act and they. You know it they're not responsible for the rest of us. Yet only responsible for themselves. That's cool walkout by his students scheduled to take place today at noon reporting from Los Moore Diane khaki and ABC seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.