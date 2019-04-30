-
Now Playing: Democratic strategist on Virginia politicians: 'Own up to your mistakes, step down'
-
Now Playing: Virginia officials under fire for black face photos
-
Now Playing: Tory Johnson's Mother's Day Deals & Steals
-
Now Playing: Sara and Lance Bass do the #ChinChallenge
-
Now Playing: Photo of students in blackface prompts walkout at Illinois high school
-
Now Playing: The 'Strahan & Sara' milkshake
-
Now Playing: Warren Buffett's surprising diet
-
Now Playing: 1-year-old girl bitten 'multiple times' at day care, school says
-
Now Playing: BYU student comes out during commencement speech
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: April 30, 2019
-
Now Playing: These 3D pop art bags look like paper
-
Now Playing: Hummingbird pays special visit to man who nursed it back to health
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Tuesday, April 30, 2019
-
Now Playing: Biden on how he's different from Obama, 2020 contenders
-
Now Playing: 911 call released in officer shooting of Botham Jean
-
Now Playing: ISIS leader vows to keep fighting in new video message
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden takes responsibility for treatment of Anita Hill
-
Now Playing: NM officials testing spa's customers for HIV
-
Now Playing: Larry King undergoes heart procedure
-
Now Playing: Millions of Americans on alert for possible flooding, tornadoes