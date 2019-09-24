Placido Domingo withdraws from Met Opera performances

The opera singer has agreed to withdraw from all future performances at the Metropolitan Opera following accusations of sexual harassment.
Placido Domingo withdraws from Met Opera performances
Agreed to withdraw from all future performances at The Metropolitan Opera following accusations of sexual harassment made by women. 78 year old classical music star had been scheduled to sing the title role in the season debut of their days Macbeth tomorrow night. That release a statement saying the Mets and mr. Domingo are in agreement that he needed to step down.

