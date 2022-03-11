Poisoned: America's Fentanyl Crisis

In part one of a series, ABC News' Bob Woodruff examines how the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl is devastating cities across America, and what one city is doing to respond to the epidemic.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live