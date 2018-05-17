Police called on black man returning merchandise to Hobby Lobby

A man claims he went to an Alabama Hobby Lobby store to return merchandise when employees racially profiled him and called the cops because he vaguely resembled a suspect in a check-cashing scheme.
1:28 | 05/17/18

