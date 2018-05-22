Police confirm all suspects arrested in Baltimore County police shooting

More
Today's primary elections are underway as gun issues take center stage.
20:28 | 05/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police confirm all suspects arrested in Baltimore County police shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55354625,"title":"Police confirm all suspects arrested in Baltimore County police shooting ","duration":"20:28","description":"Today's primary elections are underway as gun issues take center stage.","url":"/US/video/police-confirm-suspects-arrested-baltimore-county-police-shooting-55354625","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.