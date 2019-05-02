Transcript for Police officer justified in fatal mall shooting of black man: Alabama AG

Stephen Quinn in Birmingham Alabama where this morning we found the results of a two month investigation. Into the police shooting of a black man inside of an Alabama mall. Today the attorney general Steve marshal's office ruled that the police officer from Hoover a suburb of Birmingham. Was justified in shooting EJ Bradford on Thanksgiving night police initially had said that he was the shooter. However it turned out later that he was not still police said they were justified. Video showing him with a gun in his hand. In the moments right before police opened fire and today also the family of Bradford here in Birmingham where they were given the results of that finding. They were joined by their attorney Benjamin Crump would represented. Other clients such as trade bond Marin they are promising a civil suit will be filed soon.

