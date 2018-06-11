Transcript for Police officer saves baby while working overtime on Halloween

In this line of work you were a lot of hats. And yet be prepared for anything officer Dustin Johnson decided to work a few extra hours on Halloween. When he and other officers responded to a call at an apartment unit off to quell international boulevard. Johnson saw baby on the ground she was blue and not moving so he immediately jumped in action. Went down their turn over her airway and when I looked in her mouth I can kind of see that her tongue was little swollen but if finger swipe no did a couple of rescue breaths and then something happens I felt or will he come up she grabbed hold my finger. Johnston says the infant had flu like symptoms and just got back from the doctor's office ripping unit may be easier her fever spiked she had a seizure or something like that little a mailing is now home in doing much better. And Johnson has been in touch with her mother she Samuel video is hunkered. It weighed in at me and stuff Johnson moved to Seattle six months ago to get better care for his daughter Katie. She's a special needs child I actually did CP or to you. My daughter when she just came out of the hospital she was a micro Brittany Johnson joined to cooler PD after twelve years in Baton Rouge. Where he earned several awards for his life saving efforts. His old police Tami and his new. Recognize how much of a difference Johnson making as an officer I'm grateful to have a home. And add that the citizens of temple and they're grateful to have them for whatever reason. I was in the right place at the right time. Liver the right skills. I'm very thankful for that. Officer Johnson hopes to see baby long melee again in the next couple of days. Into classes and fun cool news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.