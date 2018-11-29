Police officer's bodycam shows dystopian scene at the Camp Fire

More
Sparks flew by Deputy Aaron Parmley as he attempted to help nurses in Paradise, Calif., on Nov. 8.
1:51 | 11/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police officer's bodycam shows dystopian scene at the Camp Fire
Not affected as bad. It. Won't. Thank. We'll. And are. And this the fifth. And it. Didn't. And. Can we were. Over the environment has. For. Yeah yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59506481,"title":"Police officer's bodycam shows dystopian scene at the Camp Fire","duration":"1:51","description":"Sparks flew by Deputy Aaron Parmley as he attempted to help nurses in Paradise, Calif., on Nov. 8.","url":"/US/video/police-officers-bodycam-shows-dystopian-scene-camp-fire-59506481","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.