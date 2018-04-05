Police searching for suspect who injured 70-year-old woman in drive-by robbery More The woman was leaving bible study when her purse was snatched in the parking lot, police said. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Police searching for suspect who injured 70-year-old woman in drive-by robbery This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Hawaii governor declares state of emergency amid volcanic eruptions

Now Playing: Airlines to refund fliers' airfare after flight attendant accused of being drunk

Now Playing: Handcuffed suspect flings himself over 2nd-floor railing in courthouse

Now Playing: Woman who kidnapped baby girl 20 years ago tells her story for the first time

Now Playing: Manhunt continues as police seek people who shot at ATF agents, injuring 1

Now Playing: Severe weather moves across the I-95 Northeast corridor

Now Playing: Trump: Giuliani is 'learning the subject matter' and will 'get his facts straight'

Now Playing: How investigators built a genetic genealogy leading to 'Golden State Killer' arrest

Now Playing: Lava from volcano eruption in Hawaii destroys 2 homes

Now Playing: Police searching for suspect who injured 70-year-old woman in drive-by robbery

Now Playing: Mom, daughter graduate together from Florida university

Now Playing: Woman who kidnapped newborn apologizes to biological parents

Now Playing: WWII veteran graduates college at 96

Now Playing: Take a ride on the fastest roller coaster in the world

Now Playing: 24-year-old woman shot dead in NJ while driving home

Now Playing: ABC News Live: Trump says he 'would love to speak' with Mueller

Now Playing: School superintendent arrested for defecating on another school's property

Now Playing: Woman found stabbed to death at mall

Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on Wheels: Nashville

Now Playing: 4-year-old becomes 'real-life superhero' to his baby brothers Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54943780,"title":"Police searching for suspect who injured 70-year-old woman in drive-by robbery","duration":"0:47","description":"The woman was leaving bible study when her purse was snatched in the parking lot, police said.","url":"/US/video/police-searching-suspect-injured-70-year-woman-drive-54943780","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}