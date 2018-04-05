-
Now Playing: Hawaii governor declares state of emergency amid volcanic eruptions
-
Now Playing: Airlines to refund fliers' airfare after flight attendant accused of being drunk
-
Now Playing: Handcuffed suspect flings himself over 2nd-floor railing in courthouse
-
Now Playing: Woman who kidnapped baby girl 20 years ago tells her story for the first time
-
Now Playing: Manhunt continues as police seek people who shot at ATF agents, injuring 1
-
Now Playing: Severe weather moves across the I-95 Northeast corridor
-
Now Playing: Trump: Giuliani is 'learning the subject matter' and will 'get his facts straight'
-
Now Playing: How investigators built a genetic genealogy leading to 'Golden State Killer' arrest
-
Now Playing: Lava from volcano eruption in Hawaii destroys 2 homes
-
Now Playing: Police searching for suspect who injured 70-year-old woman in drive-by robbery
-
Now Playing: Mom, daughter graduate together from Florida university
-
Now Playing: Woman who kidnapped newborn apologizes to biological parents
-
Now Playing: WWII veteran graduates college at 96
-
Now Playing: Take a ride on the fastest roller coaster in the world
-
Now Playing: 24-year-old woman shot dead in NJ while driving home
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Trump says he 'would love to speak' with Mueller
-
Now Playing: School superintendent arrested for defecating on another school's property
-
Now Playing: Woman found stabbed to death at mall
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on Wheels: Nashville
-
Now Playing: 4-year-old becomes 'real-life superhero' to his baby brothers