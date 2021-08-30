Transcript for Power company: It could take days to determine the damage to New Orleans grid

Good morning I'm Diana CN thanks restraining with us tropical storm Ida is heading north this morning after slamming into the Louisiana coast yesterday as a category four hurricane exactly sixteen years after Hurricane Katrina as daylight breaks we are starting to get a sense of the damaged a star made landfall Wednesday. Up to 150. Miles per hour knocking down trees and leaving more than a million customers. Without power across the Gulf Coast the entire city of New Orleans in the dark. The local power company says it will take days to determine the extent of the damage to its power strip. And winds reached up to sixty miles per hour walk or Louisiana when a storm passed directly overhead overnight. But Gutman is there with the latest. This morning hurricane Ida leaving behind a trail of destruction in the Louisiana. As the storm barrels up north from the Gulf Coast. A Campbell and fort crucial Hispanic captured between ripped beneath his stuff. It Baton Rouge transformers exploding from a distance. Something. Trees collapsing. Telephone poles leaving overruled weights but are making landfall at noon Sunday. Steve look at the rain had waited didn't get what I hear that tractor trailer flipped over Thanksgiving perfect gift gets sent. The couple wind and the rain and our power here. At least sixteen years to the day after Hurricane Katrina made land fall. I don't already taking one life. We've let this wind gusts up to 150 miles four hour the storm we can have. Leaving more than a million customers without power in Louisiana and Mississippi. The only of the monster storm cutting a swath over central Louisiana. It home of Louisiana this man emerging from his home after the wind ripped off part of its roof. Blair didn't want a neighbor's house making grand dial as many as forty people refusing to follow mandatory evacuation orders. Would bet devastated areas. Bruce Smith saying oh can't or down we're out of fresh water. Again what you Gazeta where we are walker Louisiana. The storm came charging through here about nine or eight hours ago. Anything that would tie up came toppling down this is a multi ton steel billboard you're supposed to be able to see. All the way from the interstate which is 0500 yards away oddest thing. Came toppling down and this is. The first spot that we found. Driving out from our hotel to assess damage and part of the reason for that. Is this thing the steel spike abetted our tire. Few hundred yards up the road Ed. Basically stop thus the flat tire went flat about. Sixty seconds it was. Pretty catastrophic and that gives was sent. But how treacherous it is going to be and has been for first responders and rescuers. They have not been able to go out and assess the damage in any meaningful way. Because so many roads remain impassable so we don't know. How catastrophic damages that we know it is and we don't know how many casualties there are side from. A fatality actually very near to where we are right now but that. It's likely going to change. I'm obviously power is another major issue. Electrical grid here suffered catastrophic. Damage and you know. We we we Wear at a hotel power now to 6 PM. Twelve hours later is gone so people had to ride out this terrifying storm in the complete darkness. Late August September conversely incredibly hot and humid and nasty in Louisiana. You need you need power to run gas stations you need power to do your phone. And so it's going to be really difficult. In the coming days for folks around here. Obviously again the biggest concern is. Getting people out quirk still stranded that water is still high up flash flood emergencies that is I critical situation in so many parts of the state. Lots of standing water. Not many places to drain through this is low lying in flat pretty much across southern Louisiana. That's why rescuers have been saying to people. Please get out and why we saw fourteen hour long traffic jams and why they've been telling people that if they did hunker down. In their homes and tried to go to their addicts to avoid a high water to bring axes with them to be up to hack their way out. There is still so much trauma from Hurricane Katrina in its 18100 deaths. So many people back then. Trapped in their addicts and unable to get out. So it's going to be a pretty hectic few hours ahead I do know that search and rescue teams are doing everything they can't. Good mobilize all the resource is they can't get out and try to help people as quickly as they can't. Diane heart. Thanks to back up men for that report from walker Louisiana thanks not. And the system has now weakened to a tropical storm but there is still a danger of flash flooding as item moves England. Chief meteorologist ginger Xie joins me now from New Orleans. When the latest ginger good morning glad disease even sound what are you seeing there are based on his vigilance and a lot of destruction behind you. Yes Diane parts of new island as you can see behind me this is a building collapsed. President militia and I think our trees in the streets you can see from aren't drilling here and the expanse of this building particularly. Which has a fascinating and chilling history it wasn't historic landmark occur announced Kenya's it Stiller the car not skis had a tailored. That Taylor's name. Louie Armstrong. Name and played him and do that money and money they lend a hand he bought his first clarinet may also allowed him and embodies the jam here. So the heart of dads has collapsed it made it through Katrina and here we are in front of this building which is. Hard enough but obviously the damage as we wait a worst to our south and west and that's where those flash flood emergencies. That now we're talking with talking about our ongoing so you can see on the radar here in the circulation is over southwestern Mississippi. But the bulk of the radius of the east and so those flash flood warnings which means don't know when your car do not go outside. It is not safe. Go all the way from here just west of lake concentrate and overture Biloxi where they are still seeing storm surge up through Alabama because that. Poll of the ocean is ongoing until we get it up into the mid Atlantic. The look at this city is going to go up there the timing is the midweek in the Ohio River valley Tennessee sell hard hit gonna get it again. Delaware Virginia and Maryland New Jersey Pennsylvania and New York we'll eventually see impacts from Hyde at the timing of that. Those like this here in. Just west of Nashville where they had all of that big problem with flash flooding up a few weeks ago. You're get it Tuesday late morning then move it on along that cold front it's gonna school les rain now from Pittsburgh over to say Scranton. New the northern New Jersey parts of Poughkeepsie. Over into New England so we're not going to be done with I that anytime soon and unfortunately we'll find out so much more about what's happened here in the next 24 hours. And and ginger why is this storm so historic. There are going to be many reasons Diane but let's start with it was the sack it was tied. For the strongest by wind speed. Hurricane to ever hit the state of Louisiana 150 mile prior wins look at this bill three major hurricanes meaning cat three or above Xena eyed and Laura. With in a year fencing Galina will number right and torture for this state. You also had yesterday and is making history because of this. It took so long for this thing to die out extremely stubborn part of that was because. Of the land when it made land fall and I his bullets when I say it landfall because the land here is so marshy so alliance so warm. Sustained its category three or four status for more than eight hours you don't see that you don't see that little wobble happening so quickly. And staying that strong a lot of times you'll see rainfall from something that dies out quickly as far as the wind speeds go. Eating a hundred mile per hour gusts and I'm here for six hours last night it was battering us. Now on topple all of this the question and the connection is going to be partly to planet changed. The water temperatures right before it made landfall are three to four degrees above average that average that we helps keep seeing pump up as the sea surface temperatures warm. Hyatt climate scientists have been warming a warning about warming for a long time. Related to intensification. In the last couple of years right now I'd lands and the top. High of hurricanes to make rapid intensification. Before making landfall in recorded history. So that. Is enough history and we'll find out more today. Eight KG crude haven't. His article about it well during debris. So we don't haul have leaks that report aren't cut the damages that have occurred in the district and that they be. Matt had spoken. You know being put my area and have spoken to people across the district any is in that it. All. I'm big on could have caught the condition on its beta but if I'm could have cost the but now Matt and adding that there are people who lost this singled. From the who I am Imke guard Daryn. An out I not having electricity but the pants. Twelve hours now. But that the damage is eight. Is that a legal work we. The legal or quit and I am I'm grateful that the mini get a pretend that they left to an album still believe that decree for a ball. Let's just concern right now. That had been on the C will be out of power it's apparent that they're going to be out. Because. They had better get back up generators. Hate being done don't have the back you know. People who are home I'll mumbled who might be secret little one can't older family members. Let me get electricity and as I wish it stating you can. Had a hammock leaky air and actually in the Arnold seven Louisiana and that he is to really humid. I'm the crime at this. Really warm pat as I am really concerned about bad acted as a lot of pets is and people are still without electricity. And it and it just the temperature in fat and how without a home can be very dangerous. But that's not my nonfarm compared. So what should people do if they're there and they need help. A bit there and need help. Chad an Italian social media and put out the way you where you located look at me help you need it if he came get Billiton at 11. Kroll Kyl RM. One want to see their English as when the shelters will be open looking equally Al. But if it seemed nothing. The life threatening. Never elected to at least they hold it be that radical and assess the damage issue itself but the profession have been here for. A day old I go out on a vote. It is likely that they acted to rescue you when they are ready on a mission to rescue someone else. That is thanking everyone to stay home Jack as they ate. I became reach out if that when he needing help. And proposed social media. You at the cattle had been working well my family and hours to handle it worked out data but our own act. But whacked out the need the help you for it and only. Is this a cat could be home community accurate B crew on the. It sure isn't and that is the one bright spot and tragedies like this is how we always see people come together. So really the best and to recover as quickly as possible Louisiana State represented Candice do well we so appreciate your time today good luck to you and your people thanking him. Much. And the storm is moving north but heavy winds are still pounding the city of New Orleans TJ Parker former juices station. Is there with the latest TJ how bad is the damage and what are you seeing right now. Hey give morning Diane yeah right now you can see it is actually sunny now in New Orleans what a difference just a few hours of may we've been up very early this morning. And it was a lot different when it say when we got up around midnight but to concede. People out and about they are also taking a look at the damage that -- left behind here in New Orleans we are about 4050 miles away. Prime grand isle poured through shining area where I'd. Made landfall yesterday afternoon but to conceive this large tree. This is waitress street if you're familiar with New Orleans were just off a few blocks off of canal street here. And this is kind of the case this scenario all over town here where you can see. The trees and there's also some bush is in the gutters and then along the streets here as well. And I'm out of my photographer and if you could come over here look at this we just talked to a security guard. In this building here we just set up to the scene and they are looking at this cracked if you can see it on the side of this building here this wall here. And he believes that this is an environment he believes that isn't this is because of last night's of the storm he says he was working class has security guard was working last night. When he felt the building shake out this is that pretty big building here in downtown New Orleans you can imagine just how strong. The wins must've bent toward this building to shake and possibly cause a crack like this. So again we know rob people are gonna be out this morning assessing the damage your New Orleans and all over southeast Louisiana. We have seen a police car's fill up and down downtown New Orleans here checking out the damage as well as people who live here. Quite the sight here this morning just a few hours after I'd have made their way through Diane. And how our breath and stealing are without power. I guess that's good question I didn't bring that up power is still out we have seen you know the the lights here. Obviously how people are taking it very easy going through these intersections and my only word of advice in this is probably you know OK get he's a device here you don't have to be out. Don't because again these lights are out here in downtown New Orleans but they are making the most of it. Here as a power is out I don't know to get here of the generators are going off across the city as well have been since very early this morning. It is now the tune in New Orleans hadn't and drowning out the eerie silence here this usually bustling city. Right TJ partner Morris in world TJ thank you. And as item moves north there are growing concerns over medical facilities overwhelmed with cull the nineteen patients. And their capacity to now also help people injured in a storm. ABC's show ever altars in Lafayette Louisiana with the latest on that part of the story good morning Trevor. Good morning Diane this is really a crisis on top of a crisis there are thousands of health care workers here in Louisiana who had been locked down inside their hospitals. Because Egan in a hurricane. They don't get a break from this pandemic and we've heard specifically from some of these health care workers. Detailing their conditions and their hospitals where they're seeing elevators rattling from the wind. For the lights flickering on and off the city power in New Orleans shut down and now they rely on their generator power as well the doctor in chief at Children's Hospital New Orleans said this storm. In the last thing in the world that they needed to happen because Louisiana has been in the midst of all fourth wave of Kobe nineteen they have that second highest number. Coby cases per capita. And across the country receiving the highest number of pediatric conditions with co but nineteen. That we have seen at any point in this pandemic that here in Lafayette university hospital is one of the few hospitals that. As the spare capacity to set up extra bed so they can accept any patient transfers. Or evacuees from hospitals in areas that are being hit harder by al-Qaeda that are only relying on their emergency generators. To stay up and running right now in overnight we actually learned. Of one hospital in the town of Tim and Al which is west of New Orleans. That briefly lost power from one of their generators that power went out in the icu and as they had to move patients to a different war. That health care workers at that hospital had to manually by hand if keep their patients who are on ventilator is breathing taking the air in and out of their lungs. The fear is that this could happen on a much larger scale and they may not have time to transfer those patients elsewhere so the really counting. On those emergency generators and then looking forward. You can't forget the fact that this pandemic is still ongoing the concern is that so many families were forced from their homes are not gonna have no choice but to stay in crowded shelters that could have super spreader potential. Not to mention the fact that so many people have fled the area evacuating elsewhere and that could further fuel the spread of this virus around. Diane and I can't rob. Thanks for that. So where is aidid now and where is this storm headed WABC meteorologist Brittany bell is here and tracking it all for us. Pretty good morning what's the latest thank Elaine teachings are right now I'd at a center that circulation that is making its way to southwest Mississippi let's pull up the maps but most of the rainfall that shifting to the east and the north of the center. We have widespread alerts O a flash flood watch in effect. And the flash flood warnings on top of that and edition you have tornado watches so that threat a threat continues for southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. But time is out throughout the second annual CNN center moving to the north of the Jackson met show an axis of heaviest rain that pushes into north Mississippi. Feeder bands still moving throughout Alabama and they will have to continue to watch that potential for isolated tornadoes. Really slowly moving to the northeast only making its way into the Tennessee River valley. By Tuesday afternoon the latter rain it's Tennessee and in northern Alabama speaking of rainfall rainfall totals on the lower end can range between two and a four inches even that because additional issues and later this week that impacts spread. Favre into the north into the appalachians and eventually into the mid Atlantic and that's where we could see additional flooding issues with a wide swap of two to four inches of rain possible. A Hubbard he does on the timing of that coming up Diane. Brittany bell thank you oh and coming up rocket's target Kabul's airport in Afghanistan prompting US military. To deploy their anti missile systems that says the US races to evacuate remaining Americans and allies before tomorrow's troop withdrawal deadlines. We have the latest on a critical situation from Afghanistan. When we return. Welcome back we are tracking I it is throughout the day here but also following the day's other top stories including the latest. On Afghanistan multiple rockets have been fired at the Kabul airport a US official tells ABC news. There are no signs of casualties and that the military's anti missile system was activated. To answer sapped. The incoming rockets it's a live look at Kabul right now the attack comes as the US. Races to evacuate remaining Americans and allies before tomorrow's troop withdrawal deadline. Being all or learning more about the thirteen service members killed in last week's suicide bombing. Outside that airport senior foreign correspondent Ian panel has the latest. Overnight as many as Floyd rockets find towards US troops in Kabul airport. The US military launching an anti project tell defense system. Officials saying it's unclear if any of the rockets were there intercepted. There are no reports of casualties in the airport remains operational with America's longest war are almost over and to pull troops set to leave the final few hours remain the most dangerous the urgency to evacuate greater than never only fifty American citizens able to get Sampson is 24 hour period over the weekend at least 250 who say they want to leave still remain. This is the most dangerous time. In an already extraordinarily dangerous mission these last couple of days. And so. We will do everything possible to keep to keep people safe. But the risk is very high despite warnings another terrorist attack could be imminent. Hundreds of Afghans still crowding indicates two vehicles called wanna who worked for the US and has SIV stations was told to do to the airport almost two weeks ago but can't get through she says she feels as if she's been abandoned and left for dead. 09 for display. Our future despite behof no jobs no future getting Hannah. It is Sunday less than five miles from the airports and unmanned American drone striking the vehicle illuminating an imminent spices can crash. The vehicle believed to be carrying a substantial amounts of exclusive material but Coles. How awful subsequent explosions an Afghan official telling ABC news six civilians were killed. Four of them children. In that US strike this came just today after another US drone strike in Nangarhar Province reportedly took out two high level lice is K members. US officials characterizing its as counter terrorism and retaliation. The Kabul airport bombing that killed thirteen US service members on Sunday the president's and First Lady featuring the flag draped coffins of the Fulham returning home to US soil. Diana ABC news still hearing from Americans who was stuck outside the base saying they are often able to get through. Now the US ambassador to Kabul has tweeted that is not true that Americans can't get through that the US troops sold told diplomats officials stopping them but of course we know that the main sticking points. Has been the Taliban all along the difficulty people getting through those checkpoints and we've had some heartbreaking messages from Afghans. SIB applicants who said we believe Q we trusted you we thought you were finally. And now that feeling abandoned and afraid. Diane. Nineteen your foreign correspondent Ian panel in cutter in thank you. And we're learning more about the thirteen young Americans who gave their lives to protect others in Afghanistan. There remains are now back on US soil chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz. Has their story. As some. Heartbreaking day at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware Sunday president Biden attending did dignified transfer of the flag draped remains of thirteen US service members. Killed in the suicide attack at Kabul airport. While helping evacuate more than 100000. Afghan allies and American citizens. The fallen include eleven Marines and navy hospital corpsman and an army soldier all of them so we young. The country pausing to mourn to honor their sacrifice. Marine Lance corporal David Espinoza just twenty years old. Marine Sargent nick cold G-20. Three years old days before her death she was featured in this photo. Cradling an Afghan baby at the Kabul airport riding on in Stew Graham I love my job. Marine staff sergeant Darren Taylor Hooper from Salt Lake City at 31 the oldest his father calling him one heck of a leader. Army staff Sargent Brian no loss 23. Marine corporal hunter Lopez 22. Marine Lance corporal Riley McCollum twenty of Jackson Wyoming was just weeks away from becoming a father. Marine Lance corporal Dylan were Rolex twenty. Marine Lance corporal careen nick call away twenty from nor cope California his father saying he did not hesitate to be called to duty. Marine corporal bacon William Tyler page 23. Marines Sargent Joseph honey were sorry Oprah cargo of 25. Marine corporal Humberto Sanchez 22. Marine Lance corporal Jared Schmitz twenty. Navy corpsman maxed in Soviet 22 his father told reporter that no last face time with their son. His mother told him to be safe he said don't worry mom my guys got me they won't let anything happen to me. She now realizes. That they all just went together. All together are all doing heroic work trying to save the lives of others Diane all right Martha Raddatz thanks for that. An ABC news senior pentagon reportedly Martinez joins us live now for more on all this. Louis what do you tell us about this rocket attack to start doing no one behind it. They and we it's a full expectation that this is ices the United States have been warning that there were prepared. For a car bomb attack from ice is possibly suicide vest like we saw last week. And even rocket attacks so that says that. He belief is that this was another ice his attack as US troops continue to withdraw before this deadline. Of midnight tomorrow night at August 31. Of course anything can happen between now and then and so that's why US forces are completely on an edge trying to ensure that there are no further attacks. But what we are seeing is that there is a total dwindling. In the number of evacuees. Board flights leaving Kabul's airport over the last 24 hours just 1200. People leaving. Before that previous period another 3000 so the numbers are totally dwindling. Is the deadline approaches for full withdrawal tomorrow night. And we we keep hearing the closer we get to that deadline the more dangerous things to come so our officials expecting. More attacks and how concerned are they about planes being targeted. They are very concerned about any aspect of force security. Including whether planes have been should be good might be attacked at that something that. How we heard general MacKenzie from cent com talk about specifically last week he talked about how they have journal and ensuring security around the perimeter of the airport. Looking for anything suspicious eye he talked about how. They would be you will be would be willing to use their weaponry in any situation and we saw that. Yesterday because what happened yesterday was it a drone struck. Vehicle that was being loaded with weapons operative presumably explosives that were either going to be used in a car bomb or four suicide vest. And that's why they predicted and then US military conducted a preemptive drone strike. Probably sitting a lot of lies but in this in the could get the same time. Com unfortunately there is a secondary explosion that resulted from. The deep in the explosion of those bombs and that led to the deaths of several civilians. Very unfortunate that situation. And leave it deadline to pull all US troops out it's tomorrow so how is expected to play out. While the deadline is tomorrow allowed midnight local time in Kabul it is a strange classical going on because they are eight and a half hours ahead. So presumably by some time tomorrow afternoon East Coast time that is win of the last of all the US troops. We'll have left Afghanistan. Prom but that's the public schedule who knows that the military's planning an even faster withdrawal schedule that we are not aware of but. That is what they're trying to stick to and then what happens next remains unclear because the Taliban will be taking over the airport. They are seeking assistance in trying to maintain that airport so and they in they've gotten reached out to the Turks it's unclear if that will actually happened so that they can maintain the airport. I'm up and running the US has secured commitments from the Taliban. And then it's hard to hold him at their word. That they say that after US troops leave that Americans who have been unable to leave is part of this air mass of air evacuation. Will be able to leave Afghanistan through that airport or by other means. I am going Martinez from the Pentagon Louis thank you thanks in. And coming up we have the latest forecast for Friday as search and rescue efforts continue amid the damage caused by the storm. We've got everything you need to know. Coming right up stay with us. Welcome back we are celebrating a Hollywood legend this morning Ed as are passed away at age 91 on Sunday. The seven time Emmy winner rose to fame as cranky news man Lou Grant. On the Mary Tyler Moore Show but he went on to start a diverse array of projects from routes to Pixar is up. Chris Connolly has more. Before his seven Emmys made him the most honored mill TV actor ever and before new generations would delight in his big screen work. Where our own. Broached. Blog doesn't quite see it my away Ed as there was forty years old whim on the debut episode of the Mary Tyler Moore Show in 1970. He spoke the line that would transform his career. LO RI. You got spla. Well yeah. The irascible beloved boss of Mary Richards running the newsroom at the Minneapolis TV station ambassador made millions laugh. They're jousting with. Narcissistic anchorman Ted Baxter to get a talking a busy Ted. What if I told you it was a matter of life or death mine or yours money. I'm busy I'm. Permanent end to the affections of Betty white's wind events. A great merely the prelude to the symphony of La. Percent that. Justin his dream team I don't know partnership with the late Mary Tyler Moore what are. So the big city newspaper the spin off drama Lou Grant and saw as your showcasing the integrity of his signature character. Is that they're question. We're got the problem. Your words are no restore. He'd also be honored for his performance improves. More success would come in 2003. As he play Santa Claus prepping Will Ferrell for his trip to New York City. In the holiday classic L. You should come on a street leave it there not free can't six years later in Pixar is as there would provide the voice and what avoids. Yeah yeah. For Carl Frederick's of the grumpy grieving senior who forms an unlikely connection with the young wilderness explorer can't. I you eat thank you but I don't mean any have. It's a long time estimates former president of the screen actors' deal on social media he was a compassionate chronicler. Marking the past things of his Mary Tyler Moore show cohorts. After Gavin MacLeod stepped in May of this year as they're wrote. I will see you in a bit Kevin it as your died Sunday at the age of 91. Leaving behind four children and ten grandchildren. On and offscreen remembered by colleagues and fans alike. As one of Hollywood's most respected individuals. Just an amazing career and among those offering tributes on social media mark Hammel who first met him back in the mid 1970s well before Hamels Luke Skywalker days. A great man a great actor but great life. Thank you mr. Asner. Diane. All right Chris Connelly thanks for that. And for more on where item is headed let's go back to WABC meteorologist Brittany bell for the latest forecast pretty say this storm is weakening but still dangerous that's correct so we really can't get too hung up when the status where there's a tropical storm or tropical depression because. We you'll see that potential for flash flooding checking from Mississippi all the way to New Jersey. And isolated spin up tornadoes so we can't let our guard down. Here's a look at the latest that sinners circulation just southwest of Jackson Mississippi the heaviest rain to the north and east of the storm. On top of flash flood warnings we also have a tornado watch said extent that this southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle still looking at a tornado warning just of the north at Pensacola. Timing things out this is going to be a slow mover most of the heavier rainfall pushes into northern Mississippi this afternoon. And bands moving at the central Alabama. Alabama will still get the brunt of heavy rainfall later Tuesday afternoon and evening. And then heading into Tuesday in the -- Tuesday we'll see the center of circulation getting closer to Nashville. Later in the week when Vance that there is a flash flood watch is RTL for Pennsylvania New Jersey we could see between four to six inches of rainfall by hand print. Eight thank you so much and that does it for this newscast Sunday and Maceda thanks for joining us at a river ABC news live as your free all day with the latest news context and analysis. We will see you right back here at the top of the hour but first start here begins right now.

