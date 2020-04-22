What is PPP?

More
The Paycheck Protection Program authorizes forgivable loans to small businesses across the United States.
0:52 | 04/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What is PPP?
Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:52","description":"The Paycheck Protection Program authorizes forgivable loans to small businesses across the United States. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70295698","title":"What is PPP?","url":"/US/video/ppp--70295698"}