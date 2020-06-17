Transcript for Pride in 2020: A glimmer of hope in a trying year

Shall edition of pride on ABC news lives we're so glad you could join us in Detroit when he will go down as an inflection point in our nation's history. But amidst all the turmoil it will also be remembered as the year LG BTQ plus rights were afforded equal protection under the law. And we have much more pride than ever on Gina a dot com far a virtual pride guide of events and celebrations coast to coast to a comprehensive deck of issues at stake for the LG BTQ plus community. And ways you can keep the spirit of pride alive. No matter where or who you are. We've got you covered thanks to our partners at GM. I'm juju Chang in our Times Square studio in New York for all of us at ABC news thank you.

