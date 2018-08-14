Transcript for Former prosecutor dies after crowbar hits his car

He's just a wonderful dedicated lawyer. Dedicated daily me and John my dial was dedicated to his family and his profession just minutes after leaving court this morning. Police say a crowbar pierced through his windshield striking his head. And so beaten the 63 year old's car careening off route nine to a parking lot and down a steep embankment he must have been airborne. And took out the trees you know electric horizontally then neighbors at the crest view condominiums saw police rushed to try to help them it was very urgent. Because he knew somebody was hurt pretty it. Police have a dial had no time to react around 10 this morning when that crowbar. He either fell off another car on route nine a was kicked up off the road when I was sitting and talking with him this morning he was mentioning how much he enjoyed. Is daughters wedding shower this past weekend. And looking forward to her wedding next month fellow lawyers are devastated Addai it was a prosecutor in the Worcester district attorney's office for more than fifteen years. But more recently was in private practice at times working on high profile criminal cases. Tonight his family and colleagues are struggling to cope with the loss there's no words to speak but this terrible terrible tragedy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.