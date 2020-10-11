Transcript for How to protect yourself this holiday season during the pandemic

And for more on stage save for the holiday want to bring in ABC's doctor John Brownstein. Doctor Ramsey good morning you just heard. From GO there about this surge expected and travel air travels and downed planes have been less packed than usual. Throughout this pandemic sir are you concerned about this expected uptick. In holiday travel. Yeah thanks Diane I mean we are entering the hardest days of this pandemic just as we're about it things getting so. We're seeing is exponential Brookings Haitians were in over a 100000 heard any it's much sport in Iraq two months ago. Teachers are accelerant the testing we're are almost 10% opted to emulate QWERTY by 200000 cheese has offered a Thanksgiving. You superimpose Thanksgiving travel retreat no it's a major driver respiratory disease this is actually how epidemic certain no flu spreads. Not only because of Thanksgiving chop the real worry is. Now we're starting the sparks from a country and needs help system or Burma or a rise in deaths so. And that the vice released the saints and always in separate key here aren't small. And tribal try to stay outdoors at a safe distance and prepared you know there might meet important people are really need to do but they wanted to celebrate together. And testing isn't enough Huntsman senior sports with the White House it's not only approach is celebrating Thanksgiving and so. You really liked and didn't itchy trigger incidents in the majors singled they are spreading. And I'm when you focus on the issue with college campuses right now college students wanting to go home to their families their families wanting to see them for the holidays. Do precautions like what we're seeing at Notre Dame exit testing or having students quarantine before they come home how much can not help. Yeah. I think it can help a lot I mean this is a major concern glossy more to do is put him. Bunch of students on change change in our automobiles. And how then bring those marks around the country right. General recommendation is that it should be court seeming. Before you know we will coordinate they travel and get a negative three days ahead of departure and take you back the mission really important for fourteen days. So the charges we got to get her students on board with yes. Person you get a flu shot they need to reduce spending are and the without her is beyond her roommates and states maintain hygiene consistently where Max. Can try to do all those things. Hopefully will be able to reduce transmission now it should mention its wheels are in its incredibly serious and some mandating. Exit test aims to limit their discredit this arts architecture and measles or just recommending students say arm that's so. Many approaches it really depends on what is happening in terms a translation in the community. Contact John Brownstein we appreciate your time today thank U. Good.

