-
Now Playing: Bizarre twist as Colorado man is formally charged for killing pregnant wife
-
Now Playing: Trump deports last Nazi war criminal in US back to Germany
-
Now Playing: Woman walking dog victim of gator attack
-
Now Playing: Severe storms slam Midwest
-
Now Playing: Protesters knock down Confederate statue on UNC campus
-
Now Playing: Drivers stop traffic on bridge in Northern California
-
Now Playing: Confederate statue on UNC campus knocked over by protesters
-
Now Playing: Former 'Daily Show' host to the rescue
-
Now Playing: Player becomes big star at 71st Little League World Series
-
Now Playing: Police make arrest as they investigate Nashville shootings
-
Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein accuser faces sexual-abuse allegations
-
Now Playing: Jurors ask to deliberate longer in Manafort trial
-
Now Playing: Man charged with murder in slayings of wife, daughters
-
Now Playing: Dangerous storms making their way over the heartland
-
Now Playing: 2 killed when small plane crashes in Phoenix intersection
-
Now Playing: Top WH lawyer met with Mueller team at least 3 times: Reports
-
Now Playing: Woman rescued after falling from cruise ship and into the sea
-
Now Playing: Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles claims 5th national title
-
Now Playing: Lawyer for patient who was who sexually assaulted by doctor speaks out
-
Now Playing: Charges filed in Colorado triple homicide