Transcript for Protesters knock down Confederate statue on UNC campus

Breaking overnight a confederate symbol at one of America's best known college campuses has come crashing down. Students at the university of north Carolina at Chapel Hill brought down silent Sam. A cheer erupted at the 105 year old tribute to confederate alumni tumbled off its pedestal. Protesters have called the statue racist and demanded you. The UNC's chancellor said state law prevented the school from taking it down so students took matters into their own hands. It is our constitutional right in responsibility. To show not only Chapel Hill and not only North Carolina but the entire country and the entire world. But even today really really want and we might equal rights and we want to get rid. Monument. UNC's chancellor called a student's actions dangerous and unlawful north Carolina's governor says he understands their frustration but said there's no place for the destruction of public property.

