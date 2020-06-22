Public viewing held for Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta

Mourners lined up Monday at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church for a public viewing of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was killed by a white police officer.
1:49 | 06/22/20

