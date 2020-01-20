Transcript for Puerto Rican official fired after warehouse discovered with supplies from 2017

The governor of Puerto Rico has now fired three top officials after the discovery of a warehouse build with on use emergency supplies the food water. Baby formula and other essentials have been sitting I'm types since hurricane Maria two years ago. And they were just found at the island struggles to cope with a series of earthquakes this month the governor says the supplies that are not expired. Will be sent to towns hardest hit by the earthquakes.

