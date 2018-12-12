Rare albino deer spotted in Ohio man's yard

More
The four-legged visitor blended in with the white snow in Craig Atkins' yard on Dec. 8.
0:34 | 12/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rare albino deer spotted in Ohio man's yard
A. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59782950,"title":"Rare albino deer spotted in Ohio man's yard","duration":"0:34","description":"The four-legged visitor blended in with the white snow in Craig Atkins' yard on Dec. 8.","url":"/US/video/rare-albino-deer-spotted-ohio-mans-yard-59782950","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.